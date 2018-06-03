Mumbai Rains: People enjoy the sudden onset of monsoon on city roads

After a torturous spell of heat and humidity, sudden rains caught Mumbaikars by surprise on Saturday evening

After a torturous spell of heat and humidity, sudden rains caught Mumbaikars by surprise on Saturday evening. In Kala Nagar, Bandra East, people hit the streets to soak in the pre-monsoon showers. Among the areas that got a rainy respite were Khopoli, Panvel, Thane, Dombivli, Goregaon, Bandra, Kandivli and Borivli. However, on the central line, train services were disrupted after branches of a tree fell on the tracks near Palasdhari. On western line, sparks on pantograph near Malad delayed services by 30 minutes.

