Mumbai Rains: People get hilarious on Twitter after light showers in suburbs
Mumbaikars' long wait for the rains seems to be extending with only light showers being witnessed on Wednesday morning in Mumbai suburbs like Andheri and Santacruz. This was just a day after the onset of the south-west monsoon was announced in Maharashtra, according to an IMD official.
According to the Met department, the monsoon will have some momentum with a forecast of widespread rainfall in Konkan and Goa as well as Mumbai city for four days till June 29.
Earlier in the morning on Wednesday, suburban areas such as Andheri and Santacruz received some precipitation.
"We are observing the cloud pattern so that we can predict the possible downpour. The forecast for the next four days, till June 29 is of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai," the official said. The Madhya Maharashtra region would receive some showers while other areas may have some dry days ahead, he said.
The regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada share similar forecast of scattered showers till June 29 which also means that the community of farmers, as well as drinking water supply schemes in this region, would have to wait longer to get sufficient rains to meet their needs.
As per the state government, more than 6,000 tankers are supplying drinking water in various villages and hamlets. Mumbaikars and Twitter users took to the micro-blogging website to tweet about Mumbai rains. Here is what some of them had to say.
It's raining heavily in Mahim. What about other areas?#MumbaiRains— ballisticexplorer (@adivasihippie) June 26, 2019
#MumbaiRains where are you?— Tanzila Merchant (@TanzilaMerchant) June 26, 2019
welcome 22:50 FIRST #monsoon past 10min #bombay = 3 weeks late but youre HERE#rain Gods POUR MORE #mumbai <3 u! RELIEF COOL BREEZE already #mumbairains— ormiga (@ormiga) June 26, 2019
but
mucho problemo = mî jump on #airplanes tonite
and
to go airport in expected=CERTAIN #flooding CHEST-high #water ;)
Bas ye status dalane tak hi barish hue.#MumbaiRains #instadaily #stories pic.twitter.com/ZOm37ESKI5— mafia panda (@___Skadoosh) June 26, 2019
#Monsoon declared as arrived in Mumbai by met dept.. err.. I don't monsoon is yet aware of the fact.. #mumbaimonsoon #MumbaiRains— rm (@ritwijmahant) June 26, 2019
#Traffic at #Powai has just got insane #MumbaiRains— Darshini V (@Darsh13V) June 26, 2019
Joke of the day:— MaMi (@Manas1012) June 26, 2019
IMD declared onset of monsoon yesterday in Mumbai.#MumbaiRains
But no rains in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— Uma Gosavi (@Umagosavi) June 26, 2019
The monsoon, which generally arrives in Mumbai on June 10 every year, is behind schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last ten years, IMD had said.
Inputs from PTI
