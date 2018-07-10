Mumbai Rains: Railways functional despite heavy rainfall on July 9

Despite heavy rainfall, while suburban services on Central Railway's (CR) main line, Harbour and Western Railway (WR) slowed down, they continued to function throughout the day, barring a few stray incidents

Commuters wait for their trains at CSMT. Pic/Bipin Kokate

For the railways, it was quite a feat. Despite heavy rainfall, while suburban services on Central Railway's (CR) main line, Harbour and Western Railway (WR) slowed down, they continued to function throughout the day, barring a few stray incidents.

A wall collapse at Sandhurst Road station led to the shutting down of the Kalyan-bound slow line for about 15 minutes when the debris was being cleared. A fire in a pantograph on the Thane-Harbour line led to disruption of services for some time in the afternoon. Furthermore, a technical snag at Dadar in the evening led to a few delays.

Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO, CR, said "The positioning of senior officials at vulnerable locations for close monitoring, dedicated efforts of field staff at intensive drains, additional pumps of high power and monitoring by general manager D K Sharma, and the efforts of the Mumbai division led by S K Jain ensured Mumbai's kept running unhindered." About CR 100 services were cancelled and many others delayed.

Meanwhile, on WR, services slowed down after the water level on the tracks rose at Nallasopara in the morning. Traffic on the Churchgate-bound fast line was stopped as the water was 180 mm above rail level around 9.20 am. Trains were running on the other three lines at Nalasopara on restricted speed. When the water level came down to 130 mm, suburban train services were started on the line from about 11.30 am.

Four services of the AC local had to be cancelled. They resumed from Churchgate at 2.55 pm for Virar. By 5 pm, WR suburban services were running normally with minor delays due to low visibility in some areas. Till 5 pm, 50 WR suburban train services were cancelled and more than 37 services were delayed.

