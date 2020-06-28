Mumbai Rains: City may witness increased rain activities from June 29, predicts Skymet

After the onset of monsoon, rainfall has been scanty in Mumbai in the last one week. However, IMD's Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar on Sunday took to the mirco-blogging site and said that several places in Mumbai especially the Eastern Suburbs including places such as Thane, Kalyan, and Dombivali have received rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning. Hosalikar said that the state has received widespread rainfall with thunderstorm in the last 4 hours.

Weather at 3.45 am

Rainfall in & around Mumbai.Mostly in eastern sub, NM, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali in last 3,4 hrs with Thunder & lightning. Its ON now too. pic.twitter.com/yvfHHB5hst — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 27, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms associated with lightning, gusty winds, and rains for Mumbai. "Take care as high winds, lightning can cause loss of property and lives too," Hosalikar tweeted. In its daily weather bulletin, IMD said that there could be increased rainfall activity on July and 4 in Mumbai and its neighbotring areas.

Private weather agency Skymet said that rains have increased to some extent over Mumbai and suburbs. During the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 27 mm of rain while some parts of Navi Mumbai recorded short and intense showers on Sunday morning. Skymet predicted a gradual increase in rain activities.

#WeatherAlert for #Mumbai and Mumbai suburban: Rain and thundershower with gusty winds will occur at many places of Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban during next 2-4 hours. #weather #WeatherForecast @MumbaiRainApp #MumbaiRains — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 27, 2020

In its weather bulletin, Skymet said that the city and its surrounding areas may receive isolated patchy rains on Sunday and Monday. "We expect rain activities to increase by tomorrow afternoon. And thereafter on and off rain and thunder showers will continue over many parts of Mumbai until July 5th. Intensity may be more between July 3rd and 5th," Skymet said.

The private weather agency said that they do not expect continuous heavy downpour over Mumbai until first half of July. But next one week is going to be rainy for the city. There will be significant relief from ongoing a sultry weather conditions until July 5th.

SkymetWeather agency director Jatin Singh said a rain build up is seen over Mumbai after July 2. He also tweeted pictures showing a 15 days rainfall forecast for the city, which is yet to receive continous downpour of heavy rainfall.

