Mumbai rains: Showers likely to continue in city till October 29, says IMD

Updated: Oct 23, 2019, 13:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The official withdrawal of monsoon from the city was announced on October 14

This image has been used for representational purposes only
This image has been used for representational purposes only

The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunder until 27th of this month. However, it has also predicted the possibility of rain until the 29th.

6.5 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. While the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.1 degrees, the minimum temperature went down to 23.6.

Mumbaikars had a lot of things to say about October rains. 

