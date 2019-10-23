Mumbai rains: Showers likely to continue in city till October 29, says IMD
The official withdrawal of monsoon from the city was announced on October 14
The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunder until 27th of this month. However, it has also predicted the possibility of rain until the 29th.
6.5 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. While the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.1 degrees, the minimum temperature went down to 23.6.
Mumbaikars had a lot of things to say about October rains.
Ending what started as a bright sunny day with intense October rains. Parel, Mumbai. @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/t2fOxUPJde— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 21, 2019
For Mumbai rains #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/7r17pEHssl— You & I (@youandmemyworld) October 22, 2019
Welcome to Mumbai ðÂÂ— TÉ¯ιÆÂÆÂÒ½É¾ QυÒ½Ò½É³ ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Leo_Knock) October 23, 2019
Winter starts at 6 am âÂÂ
Summer at 10 am ðÂÂÂ
Monsoon at 4 pm âÂÂ
Dress accordingly
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ ðÂÂ¢#GoodMorningIndia #MumbaiRains
