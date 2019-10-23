Mumbai rains: Showers likely to continue in city till October 29, says IMD

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunder until 27th of this month. However, it has also predicted the possibility of rain until the 29th.

6.5 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. While the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.1 degrees, the minimum temperature went down to 23.6.

Mumbaikars had a lot of things to say about October rains.

Ending what started as a bright sunny day with intense October rains. Parel, Mumbai. @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/t2fOxUPJde — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 21, 2019

Welcome to Mumbai ðÂÂ­



Winter starts at 6 am âÂÂ



Summer at 10 am ðÂÂÂ



Monsoon at 4 pm âÂÂ



Dress accordingly

ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ ðÂÂ¢#GoodMorningIndia #MumbaiRains — TÉ¯ιÆÂÆÂÒ½É¾ QυÒ½Ò½É³ ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Leo_Knock) October 23, 2019

The official withdrawal of monsoon from the city was announced on October 14.

