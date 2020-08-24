Search

Mumbai rains receding, water stock now at 94 per cent

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 08:34 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Rains receding, water stock now at 94 per cent

The Vihar lake overflowed on August 6. Pic/Sameer Markande
The Vihar lake overflowed on August 6. Pic/Sameer Markande

Lake levels

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK