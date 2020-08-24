Mumbai rains receding, water stock now at 94 per cent
Rains receding, water stock now at 94 per cent
The Vihar lake overflowed on August 6. Pic/Sameer Markande
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe