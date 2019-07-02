Mumbai Rains: Mumbai Rains: Road and adjoining plot caves in at Chandivali, no one injured

mumbai-rains

Fire officials visited the spot on Monday night. Asst Municipal Commissioner L Ward said that though they had evacuated the two buildings last night, some people moved back inside on Tuesday.

Pics Courtesy/ Arita Sarkar

Due to heavy rainfall in the city, a road in Sangharsh Nagar, Chandivali caved in at around 1 am on Tuesday. Civic officials said that more than 1000 residents of the SRA tenements who lived nearby were evacuated an hour before the incident and no injuries were reported.

Civic officials said that the cracks started to appear at around 11 pm. "As a precautionary measure, we evacuated two of the buildings and several shops that seemed to be in a risky position," said Manish Valaniu, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward. He added that apart from the internal road, the adjoining private plot which belongs to Shahpoorji Palonji developers has also caved in along with a compound wall that separated the road from the plot.

Fire officials visited the spot on Monday night. Valaniu said that though they had evacuated the two buildings last night, some people moved back inside on Tuesday. "Currently, the police and civic officials are trying to evacuate the people. We will then move them into the Sangharsh Nagar Municipal School until it is safe for them to move back in," he said.

Although the monsoon has arrived late in Mumbai, it has left several parts of the city completely submerged under water. The BMC declared that in wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city.

