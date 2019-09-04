Mumbai rains: Santacruz receives 121 mm of rain in three hours

Heavy to very heavy rain lashes city for the second consecutive day. The rains intensified from the morning and many low lying areas were waterlogged. BEST was also forced to divert bus routes. There is a high tide of 4.18 meters at 3.30 pm. If the rain continues, there are chances of flooding in many areas as the floodgates will be closed during high tide. Santacruz received 121 mm of rain in just three hours from 8.30 am to 11.30 am. 115 mm rain in 24 hours is considered as heavy rainfall.

Though the city witnessed intermittent showers in the last few days, the showers intensified from Monday. After taking a brisk break on Tuesday morning, heavy rains lashed the city from Tuesday afternoon and continued in the night. They intensified further from Wednesday morning.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Schools shut today in wake of heavy downpour

Santacruz received 118 mm rain and Colaba received 122 mm rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am. But from 8.30 am to 11.30 am, Santacruz received 121.4 mm rainfall, which is more than yesterday. Colaba received only 30mm rain in these hours.

After IMD’s forecast of heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday, BMC declared that schools shall remain closed for a day. Meanwhile, all the low lying areas like Hindmata, Sion road 24, Pratiksha Nagar, Antop Hill, Gandhimarket, Shell and Postal Colonies of Chembur, Deonar Colony, Tilak Nagar, Shital Cinema Kurla, Milan Subway, Pinky cinema, National College Bandra, Sainath Subway Malad, Dahisar Subway are waterlogged. All the BEST bus routes have been diverted from these areas. Seven complaints have been received of parts of houses collapsing in the last 24 hours. Even 20 short circuit incidents have occurred from Tuesday.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers pound city; teen dies of electrocution

There are heavy tides in the noon hours for the next few days. On Wednesday 4.18 meters high tide is expected around 3.30pm. As per the forecast, heavy to very heavy rain will occur in the next 24 hours.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates