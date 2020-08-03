Mumbai Rains: Scattered rain, thundershower activities resume in city, suburbs

Scattered rain and thundershower activities have resumed over Mumbai and suburbs since morning hours on Monday. According to the private weather agency, Skymet, low-level westerly winds are strengthening, leading to monsoon surge over the west coast will also become active. In view of this scenario, rain activities are set to increase over Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai.

According to the private weather agency, heavy to very heavy spells are possible over Mumbai and suburbs on August 4 and 5.

During the last 2-3 days, Mumbai and suburbs have not witnessed heavy downpour. “Now there will be a gradual increase in rain activities across the city. By today night, parts of Mumbai and suburbs will start receiving intense rain activities, which may lead to waterlogging in the low-lying areas,” Skymet said.

From August 4, rain activities are expected to become severe over Mumbai and suburbs. Therefore, the weather agency advised people to plan their day in advance. “Mumbaikars are advised to avoid going out if it is not necessary for at least the next 2 days on August 4 and 5,” it said.

From August 6, rain intensity over Mumbai and suburbs will start decreasing. There will be moderate showers over Mumbai and suburbs for at least the next 2 to 3 days post-August 5.

July has witnessed record rainfall for Mumbai. But as the rain activities were well distributed throughout the month, Mumbaikars did not face flash floods and severe waterlogging.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted an increase in rainfall intensity over the Konkan region, including parts of Maharashtra, during the next four to five days. The weather agency said that the condition has been formed due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and likely formation of a low-pressure area over the Northern region of the Bay of Bengal around August 4.

Next 24 hrs Mumbai & North Konkan is likely to see enhanced rainfall activity. Activity could prolong upto 6 Aug, with likely max impact on 4-5 Aug Mumbai, Thane, NM. Could lead to flood like situation especially in low lying areas and so take care.



Pl chk IMD sites for updates. pic.twitter.com/Ztfut8GrNY — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 2, 2020

IMD’s deputy director general of Meteorology, KS Hosalikar, tweeted that Mumbai and North Konkan is likely to see enhanced rainfall activity that could prolong upto August 6.

Mumbai and around light rains at few places. Cloudy sky.

Waiting for heavy spells...



Take care and pl watch for met updates. pic.twitter.com/qzCLULq3hN — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 3, 2020

