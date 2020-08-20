Mumbai Rains: Scattered showers to continue in city, suburbs till August 23

Mumbai has been witnessing scattered rains with strong winds for the past few days. According to the private weather agency Skymet, the scattered rains are likely to continue in Konkan region, including Mumbai, suburbs and the interior parts of Maharashtra till August 23.

The private weather agency also said that Mumbai will continue to receive rains at regular time intervals with occasional thundershowers that will keep the weather pleasant for the next three to four days.

Skymet said, in the report, that rain activity is due to the cyclonic circulation persisting over Gujarat and a feeble offshore trough that has been extending from Konkan and Goa to coastal Karnataka. Due to these parameters, the moderate humid winds have been pushing moisture over the Maharashtra coast, resulting in the showers.

IMD weather forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Maharashtra is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains in the coastal and interior parts of the state. The IMD’s deputy director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said that Mumbai, Thane and interior parts of Maharashtra will possibly receive heavy rains in isolated places.

Mumbai & around recvd mod RF in 24 hrs

RF guidance IMD GFS: Wide spread RF in state in 24 hrs,hevy to vry hevy RF ovr Konkan/M Mah ghat areas. Rest interiors likely to get hvy at isol places. Mumbai,Thane could be isol hvy. Rainy day

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

According to Skymet, the city has been receiving light to moderate rains for the past few days due to which weather conditions have been pleasant and temperatures have been marginally low in the city and the suburbs.

IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 22.5 mm rainfall whereas Colaba recorded 5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. The weather department has predicted cloudy skies with a possibility of moderates rains in the city and the suburbs, with heavy showers likely at isolated places.

The Santacruz observatory of the weather department recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.2 degree Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

