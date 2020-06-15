Mumbai Rains: Several parts of city receive rainfall, more rains expected in next five days
SkymetWeather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rains from June 15 to June 18 in several parts of the city as monsoon arrives in Maharashtra
After having a more or less dry spell on Sunday, several places across Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday. Although the southwest monsoon made a steady progress, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the monsoon has now covered the entire state of Maharashtra. The progress of the monsoon has so far been normal and on the expected lines, an IMD official had said.
On Sunday, Shubhangi Bhute, scientist, IMD Mumbai said that the monsoon has covered all of Maharashtra. She further said, "Over the next five days, Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha are expected to receive rainfall." She also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts.
The India Meteorological Department also issued a multi hazard warning from June 15 to June 19. In another tweet, the weather agency said that scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy rainfalls falls is expected over Konkan and Goa.
IMD's Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar on Monday took to the micro-blogging site and said that the city didn't receive much expected rains after its monsoon onset. He said, "Was a soft onset, not in Mumbai's dynamics may be."
After several places across the city received moderate to heavy rainfall, Hosalikar said that the sky in the Eastern suburbs are turning darker. Places such as Andheri, Bandra, Haji Ali, Dadar, and Navi Mumbai were some of the places which received rainfall today.
SkymetWeather agency director Jatin Singh said that heavy showers were experienced at Juhu, Andheri East, Santacruz, Jogeshwari in the last hour. He also said that with the onset of monsoon over Mumbai, the city should expect heavy to very heavy rains from June 15 to June 18.
