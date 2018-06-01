Mumbai Rains: SGNP to stay high and dry this monsoon

Park authorities are desilting Dahisar river to prevent flooding like last year



Desilting work has been on at SGNP for a couple of weeks

It's not going to be a great ark, but just good old desilting that will save the animals of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) from flooding this year. Having learnt from last year's flooding during the torrential rains on August 29, the park authorities have started desilting work along Dahisar river, which originates from SGNP.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) and SGNP director Anwar Ahmed said, "Last monsoon, Dahisar river had crossed its danger mark on August 29, after it rained continuously. This resulted in flooding in SGNP, causing damage to our office and roads and bridges. In order to prevent a similar scenario this year, we have undertaken desilting work."

Many incidents of tree collapse had also been reported inside the park, along with damage to SGNP infrastructure such as small bridges, information boards and staff housing. Some important documents and files also got damaged in the SGNP Division office. The main SGNP-Kanheri road used by visitors had also washed away at a few spots.

The silt removal work has been on at SGNP for the last couple of weeks. mid-day visited the park on Thursday and found dumpers full of debris being removed from the 300-metre stretch of the river close to the division office.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates