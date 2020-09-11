Mumbai Rains: Showers accompanied by lightning, thunderstorm lash city, suburbs

Mumbai and suburbs have been experiencing rain accompanied by loud spells of thunder and lightning since Friday afternoon. According to private weather agency Skymet, a rainy weekend is expected for Mumbai.

The last three days of August witnessed heavy downpour over Mumbai and suburbs. But since then, the weather remained almost dry.

Kalyan near Mumbai ...ðÂÂ§ðÂÂ§ðÂÂ§ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ© pic.twitter.com/P40LQjUzRi — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 11, 2020

Skymet, in its weather report, stated that a cyclonic circulation is persisting over the Karnataka coast leading to dry winds from south-east direction over Mumbai and suburbs.

“The reduced rain activities and bright sunshine had increased the discomfort level over the city. Although the day temperatures in Mumbai are still below normal, lack of cloud cover accompanied with high humidity led to sultry weather conditions,” said Skymet.

However, the private weather agency said that a low-pressure area is also expected to form over Andhra coast in the Bay of Bengal. “The low-pressure area will move in the westerly direction towards south-west Madhya Pradesh leading to active monsoon conditions over the West Coast, including Mumbai and suburbs. The east-west shear zone will also move north. All these weather parameters with ensure that Mumbai gets few good spells of rain and thundershower activities in the coming days,” added Skymet.

The rains will certainly give the much-needed relief to Mumbaikars from the ongoing hot weather condition.

Rains activities that started from Friday will intensify between September 12 and 14. Thereafter also, the weather of Mumbai will not go completely dry.

“On and off rains will continue over Mumbai and suburbs during next week. Heavy to very heavy rains are ruled out for Mumbai in the coming days,” Skymet further said.

IMD weather forecast

India Meteorological Department's (IMD) western region deputy director-general KS Hosalikar said, "Latest Mumbai DWR indicates intense convective cloud development over Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Raigad, Dapoli, Ratnagiri, Pune and Nashik. Thunderstorms are very likely to continue for the next 3-4 hours at these places associated with lightning and intense short spells of rainfall."

Latest Mumbai DWR indicating intense convective cloud development ovr Mumbai,Thane, Kalyan,Raigad,Dapoli,Ratnagiri.

Pune,Nashik

ThunderstormsðÂÂ©ðÂÂ§ vry likely to continue for nxt 3,4 hrs at these places associated with lightning & intense short spells of RF

Stay inside must plðÂÂ ðÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Anw9Ct10aa — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 11, 2020

Mumbai Thane NM.

Severe thunderstorms going on with intense spells of rains & lightning for last 2 hrs. Rolling sounds of thunder.



Excellent radar echoes indicating vry intense & spread-out development with cloud height reaching more than 10-12 kms & 45 dBZ intensity.

Stay In pl pic.twitter.com/kuZ3qbMwhY — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 11, 2020

In last 3 hrs Thane,NM,Dombiwali pockets recd hvy rains betn 40-70 plus mm at isol places associated with severe TS & lightning

Mumbai recd light to mod rains during this period. "à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤°à¤Âà¤¤à¥Â à¤¹à¥Â, à¤µà¥Â à¤¬à¤°à¤¸à¤¤à¥Â à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â" à¤®à¥Âà¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¤°à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¾à¤Âà¤¼à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â...

But Super show of lightning with thunder & Rain. pic.twitter.com/05fniRV1QA — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 11, 2020

The IMD had earlier issued a yellow alert (thunderstorm accompanied with lightning or gusty winds and heavy rain) for Friday and Saturday for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. While the IMD has now downgraded Mumbai's yellow alert to green (light to moderate rain) for Thane and Palghar.

