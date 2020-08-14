Mumbai Rains: Showers likely to intensify over Mumbai, suburbs on August 17

People walk with umbrella during heavy rain, at SV Road in Kandivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

For the past 2-3 days, Mumbai and suburbs have been receiving on and off showers and isolated pockets of suburbs have been witnessing intense rain and thundershower activities. As the showers were not continuous, the city did not witness severe waterlogging or flash floods, which are common in Mumbai during monsoon season.

The private weather agency Skymet on Friday said that in the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 41.4 mm of rainfall, Colaba 21.6 mm, Chembur 37.6 mm, Powai 25.8 mm, Borivli 40.2 mm, Mulund 78.6 mm and Thane 52 mm.

“The cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat is enhancing the moisture feed over Gujarat and Maharashtra coast, including Mumbai. A trough is also extending from the northeast Arabian sea to north Madhya Maharashtra across Mumbai,” said Skymet in a weather report.

The private weather agency further said that moderate rains with one or two heavy spells will occur over Mumbai and suburbs on Friday and Saturday.

“From August 16, rain activities will subside over Mumbai and suburbs. But, on August 17 and 18, rains may intensify once again. We do not expect extremely heavy and continuous downpour. Therefore, chances of severe waterlogging and flash floods are less. But the possibility of waterlogging cannot be ruled out for low-lying areas,” Skymet added.

IMD weather forecast

On Thursday, Mumbai and adjoining areas witnessed incessant rains and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next two days. Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have been put on orange alert with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places till Monday.

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rains over the city and the suburbs for Friday with a possibility of strong winds reaching upto 45 to 55kmph and occasional gusty winds upto 60 kmph.

