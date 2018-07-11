Mumbai Rains: Showers poses health risks as patients fail to reach hospitals

The main civic-run hospitals of the city have witnessed a 60% drop in the number of OPD patients they receive on a daily basis over the past two days

The incessant rains have become a nightmare for hundreds of patients who are not being able to visit hospitals for their regular check-ups. The main civic-run hospitals of the city have witnessed a 60% drop in the number of OPD patients they receive on a daily basis over the past two days.

Dr Avinash Supe, dean of KEM Hospital and director of major hospitals, said, "It's natural that patients won't be able to visit hospitals in this rain. As the doctors and medicos live nearby, we aren't facing staff crunch. We conducted 88 surgeries and two deliveries on Tuesday."

