Mumbai Rains: Showers to be back in city next week after muggy weather

The rise in temperature that has brought discomfort in Mumbai is expected to last for another three days, up until September 12-13, after which increased rain activity will be seen in the city, suburbs, parts of Thane, Raigad and Dahanu. The heat and dryness in the air are results of a cyclonic circulation in the East Arabian Central Sea, near the Southern coast of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said, "The winds currently blowing over Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra are coming in from the interior region of the state; they are primarily warm, thereby leading to a rise in temperature and discomfort level.



A police officer quenches his thirst in Bandra. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

"However, by September 12-13, the cyclonic circulation will inch northwards, towards the northern coast of Maharashtra and reach Mumbai and its suburbs. After that one can expect at least three days of increased rainfall here on, with light to moderator showers with one or two intense spells. This will provide relief from the heat."

According to IMD, the revival of rainfall in the state is expected anywhere between September 12 and 16. The IMD also said that ever since June 1, only three districts in Maharashtra have received "below normal" rainfall — Akola, Amarawati and Yavatmal. The body also classified the overall performance of the monsoon as "good" along with "good distribution."

03

No. of districts that have received below normal rainfall in the state

