Mumbai Rains: Showers to intensify between July 13 and 15

With the intensity of rain dropping, Mumbaikars have been witnessing sultry weather with temperatures soaring marginally above normal. According to private weather agency Skymet, the rains will pick up intensity between July 13 and July 15 in the city to give some respite from soaring temperatures.

Between July 12 and July 14, we do not expect heavy rain and thundershower over #Mumbai and suburbs. Many parts of Mumbai and suburbs will experience moderate showers only.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/bn1nDHsETz — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 11, 2020

The private weather agency said that the cyclonic circulation is expected to develop over north-central Maharashtra and adjoining north Konkan region at a mid-tropospheric level around July 13. Moreover, moderate winds from the west and south-west directions will continue to flow over the coastal areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Both these factors will contribute to an increase in the rain activity in the city and the neighbouring areas between July 13 and July 15, a Skymet report said. Even as there is a possibility of a few intense spell of rains, heavy showers are not expected to pour over the city, the report added.

We do not expect any significant increase in rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs for another 48hrs. Thereafter, a cyclonic circulation is expected to form at around 5.4kms above mean sea level around July 13.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/bn1nDHsETz — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Vidarbha and interior parts of Maharashtra is likely to receive moderate to heavy rains on July 14.

IMD GFS à¤®à¥Âà¤¡à¥Âà¤² à¤Â à¤¨à¥Âà¤¸à¤¾à¤°, 12,13 à¤Âà¥Âà¤²à¥Â à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥Âà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¤¤ à¤Âà¤Âà¤¦à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¤²à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤Âà¥Â à¤¶à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¤à¤¾. à¤¦. à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤£à¤¾à¤¤ à¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤µ à¤Âà¤¤à¤²à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¾à¤¹à¥Â à¤­à¤¾à¤Âà¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¤§à¥Âà¤¯à¤® à¤¤à¥Â à¤Âà¤¾à¤¸à¥Âà¤¤. 14 à¤Âà¥Âà¤²à¥Â à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¤°à¥Âà¤­ ..

à¤Â à¤ªà¤¡à¥Âà¤Â à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥Â IMD website pic.twitter.com/bT1fgbl66s — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 10, 2020

Monsoon activity in the past 24 hours

For the past few days, Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been experiencing light to moderate rains.

In the past 24 hours, whole of #Mumbai and Suburbs have recorded no or very light rain. Rains to make a comeback from July 13. Track #MumbaiRains and traffic in real-time, download #MumbaiRain app: https://t.co/Edh1eol7U5 #Monsoon2020 #mumbaimonsoon pic.twitter.com/SuL7FBB13p — Mumbai Rain (@MumbaiRainApp) July 11, 2020

According to the IMD, the Santacruz observatory has recorded 1.3 mm rains in the past 24 hours, whereas Colaba observatory recorded 14 mm of rains. The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with possibility of light to moderate rains for the city for Saturday.

The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius.

