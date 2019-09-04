Mumbai rains: Train services between Churchgate and Vasai Road suspended

Heavy intense showers lashed the city of Mumbai on Wednesday morning resulting in floods in several areas that led to disruption in local train services. India Meteorological Department issued a red alert on Wednesday after heavy waterlogging has been reported in parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas. In the midst of such weather, the lifeline of Mumbai, the local trains also come to a halt.

According to update by Western Railway at around 3 pm, outstation trains Rajdhani Express and 12953 August Kranti Rajdhani Express will be rescheduled and will depart from Mumbai Central one hour later than their scheduled departure. Local trains have been suspended between Vasai and Virar and between Andheri and Churchgate due to water logging. Western Railway took to Twitter to inform, "Trains between Vasai Road & Virar are not running due to waterlogging near Nalasopara till further clearance. Our team is assessing the water level for the resumption of services ASAP." However, services are running between Andheri and Vasai Road on all four lines at certain intervals, the Railways informed.

According to news agency ANI, "Due to continuous & heavy rains, services stopped between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Thane on mainline. CSMT-Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon; Vadala-Vashi on harbour line; Belapur-Kharkopar on 4th corridor."

According to the Twitter handle of Western Railway, "Following trains have been cancelled due to water-logging over Mumbai Division, today: 12925 Paschim Express 12216 Delhi GAribrath 22949 Bandra T. Delhi Exp 22917 Haridwar Exp 14708 Ranakpur Exp."

