Mumbai Rains: Slow starter monsoon races to fill city's lakes

Heavy rainfall for over a week sees water stock in all Mumbai lakes rising considerably, clearing the backlog of a 15-day dry spell

Tansa Dam

Consistent heavy rainfall over the last seven days has resulted in the water stock levels in all seven city lakes rising considerably. The total water stock in the lakes supplying water to the city had dipped to a meagre five per cent on June 28. But the rainfall in the first week of July followed by that in the last two weeks has taken the water level to nearly 86 per cent, exceeding the level it had reached this time last year level by three per cent. It is also the second-highest July rain since 1959 for the Santacruz station.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had imposed a 10 per cent water cut across the city on November 14, 2018, with the water stock depicting a 15 per cent lower figure than that of the previous year’s. The civic body generally manages the water stock in a way that it lasts up to the end of July. But the delay in the arrival of monsoon had led to the BMC using reserve stock. The July rain has eased its woes finally.

By June 29, there was a slight increase up to 5,816 million litres of water stock.

The first week of July further saw an upward journey of the water stock, again pausing it in the 15-day break that the monsoon took. On July 24, the water level of the lakes was at 54 per cent, way less than that of the earlier years, with last year’s being 82 per cent.

By the end of July though, most of the lakes are overflowing with Tansa taking the lead on July 25, Modaksagar following suit on July 26. Gates of Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa were opened on July 27 and July 29. Vihar lake is 98 per cent full and will overflow within a day or two. This was a result of a sharp increase of 32 per cent stock within a week.

Second best July rain

According to information provided by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, the July rainfall recorded at the Colaba station is 1175.1mm whereas the average rainfall for the month is usually around 686.6 for this station. Rainfall at Santacruz is recorded as 1464.8mm when normal reading for this month is 799mm for July.

Director of IMD K S Hosalikar tweeted, "It is the second highest rainfall in July since 1959 for Santacruz after 1468.5 in 2014. Total rainfall of this season until now for Colaba and Santacruz is 1516.2mm and 1979.9mm respectively."

