Mumbai rains: Waterlogging in Bhiwandi, stagnant water enters houses

The water is up to 4-5 feet deep in some houses causing severe discomfort and inconvenience to the residents of the locality in Thane

Pic courtesy/Pradip Dhivar

Heavy downpour in Thane's Bhiwandi has led to flooding and waterlogging on the Bhiwandi-Gujarat road breaking links between several villages. Thane has been witnessing heavy showers for the last four days leading to a rise in the water level of rivers.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Waterlogged streets in Bhiwandi area of Thane after heavy rains lashed the region. pic.twitter.com/gBnxXitRiV — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Due to improper cleaning of the drains in the municipal area, drainage water is logged in places like Three-Bhatti Bhaji Market, Mandai, Nizampura, Olive Pura, Kamala Hotel, Padmanagar Bhaji Market, Bala Compound, and Idgah.

Water has also entered Nadi Naka Police Chauki in Bhiwandi. Stagnant water has started to enter houses in Rafiq compound of Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi. The water is up to 4-5 feet deep in some houses causing severe discomfort and inconvenience to the residents. The relentless showers has majorly affected people leaving in kachha houses. Vehicles like cars and trucks were seen struggling to move with their tyres completely inside the logged water. According to Skymet, a private weather forecaster rains in Mumbai are expected to intensify starting the night of July 3 wherein hefty showers will be seen as the weather system which formed in the Bay will move towards the West Coast giving heavy showers.

With inputs from ANI

