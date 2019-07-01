Mumbai Rains: Stampede-like situation outside ladies compartment at Thane Station

national

The incident occurred in morning rush hour on platform 4 for Mumbai CSMT-bound trains around 11:30 am when lady commuters fell down one over the other, leading to a stampede-like situation

Screen grab from the video

In a chilling reminder of Elphinstone station stampede of 2017, there was a small stampede near the ladies compartment at Thane station on Monday morning as Central Railway Mumbai suburban services collapsed following heavy rains.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred in morning rush hour on platform 4 for Mumbai CSMT-bound trains around 11:30 am when lady commuters fell down one over the other, leading to a stampede-like situation. Just one constable is seen monitoring the crowd. A Central Railway spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, "It was not a stampede. Just one lady, while getting down from train had slipped and fallen down. Police personnel and others available picked her up and there was no injury. CCTV footages also checked up."

Giving details of crowd control, he said 377 Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other front-line staff are stationed at every station for crowd management and guiding commuters.

The spokesperson added that for better crowd management and ensuring smooth flow of passengers, especially on footbridges and staircases, Senior RPF officials along with RPF staff were deployed at 29 major stations including CSMT, Kurla, Dadar, Thane, etc. Chief Security Commissioner along with other RPF officers was at station monitoring the situation. The RPF central control room and control rooms at stations were continuously monitoring the situation through CCTVs and coordinating with field staff for better deployment.

