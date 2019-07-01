Mumbai rains: Steady, slightly lighter showers to continue

national

BMC workers clear a tree branch that fell on a parked car at L J Road in Mahim on Sunday morning. Pic/Ashish Raje

After drenching the city over the past four days, rainfall is set to continue for the next 48 hours too, albeit with comparatively lighter showers. According to a forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, there will be intermittent rain in the city while the suburbs will experience heavy rainfall at isolated places. Director of IMD, Krishnanand Hosalikar, tweeted, "With cloudy sky, intermittent heavy showers are expected on Sunday as well as Monday with lesser intensity."

IMD also stated that Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours with as much as 92.9 mm being recorded in Santacruz. The total amount of rainfall recorded in June at Santacruz is 515 mm. IMD data also stated that till 5.30 pm on Sunday, moderate rainfall was recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatory at 15.8 mm and 9.2 mm, respectively.

Water stock rising

In a relief brought by the heavy rainfall, the city's water stock, that had severely depleted earlier this year, has been steadily rising. Due to the rain over the last couple of days, the lake levels have risen by more than 10,000 million litres on Sunday, to 87,648 million litres.

According to the BMC's data, all the seven lakes received rainfall on Saturday. Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes received between 83-89 mm of rainfall. The seven lakes, which provide water to the city, have a combined capacity of storing 14.47 lakh million litres.

