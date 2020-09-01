Mumbai Rains: Temperatures increase leading to sultry weather conditions

The rain activities have subsided over Mumbai and suburbs. During the last 24 hours, both the observatories in the city - Santacruz and Colaba - recorded 9 mm rainfall and most of the areas recorded the light to very light rains.

The private weather agency Skymet said that the low-pressure area which was enhancing the monsoon surge over Gujarat and North Konkan and Goa including Mumbai has moved away and weakened. “The monsoon surge will also weaken leading to almost dry weather over Mumbai and suburbs as well as most parts of Maharashtra,” said Skymet.

The weather agency said that the temperatures in Mumbai may also increase marginally leading to sultry weather conditions over the city.

“We do not expect any significant weather activity over Mumbai for at least the next week, the weather will remain sunny with partly cloudy sky conditions,” added Skymet in its weather report.

The monthly average rainfall of Mumbai for the month of September is 341.4 mm. “We can expect one or two good spells of rains over Mumbai and suburbs during the second or third week of September,” said the weather agency.

IMD weather forecast

India meteorological department’s (IMD) deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said it will be a bright sunny day on Anant Chaturdashi.

Enjoy bright sunny day.With higher CAPE values as day progress, (shwn orange curve), there could be showers in 2nd half of day/evening,as seen frm Meteogram Colaba here.

Today Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Immersion Day frm evening,so to watched pl.

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.2 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.5 degree Celsius.

