Mumbai rains: Thane DCP updates on traffic diversions

The traffic from Rajnoli to Bhiwandi via Saibaba temple is diverted from Rajnoli-Sonai-Bhiwandi

Waterlogging in the streets of Mumbai. Pic/Satej Shinde

In the view of rains lashing Mumbai suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amit Kale on Saturday listed out traffic diversions.

The traffic from Kalyan to Murbad is diverted from Ambivali-Titwala road number 2. The traffic from Rajnoli to Bhiwandi via Saibaba temple is diverted from Rajnoli-Sonai-Bhiwandi. The traffic from Thane to Nasik on NH 3 is very slow due to waterlogged in Narpoli. People are hence advised to use Majiwada-Balkum-Kasheli Bhiwandi road.

People are advised to use Mumbra-Airoli-Mulund-Thane road. The traffic from Mumbra to Kharegaon toll Naka is very slow as many heavy vehicles have halted on the same line. The areas that are facing water-logging issues in Thane are Hiranandani, Gadkari Rangayatan, Gopalbaug Park area, Shreenagar society Rabodi, Waghbil Naka.

Photo of Upvan Lake in Thane. Pic/Anamika Gharat

Water-logging has been reported several parts of Thane and railway tracks near Kalyan area. Badlapur citizens might face the heavy waterlogging situation again. The Thane collector has declared a holiday for schools. Around 890 mm rain has been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to Railways, suburban services are running on all lines with some delays. The railways also said that all mail and express trains are also running as per schedule.

