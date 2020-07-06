Mumbai Rains: Thundershowers to continue for 24 hours in moderate intensity

After torrential rains for the past three consecutive days caused havoc and brought Mumbai to a halt, the private weather agency Skymet on Monday said that on and off rain and thundershowers will continue over Mumbai and suburbs for at least next 24 hours in moderate intensity. Thereafter, the intensity will go down further and temperatures will rise, leading to sultry weather conditions.

According to Skymet, one of the rainiest spell for Mumbai has come to an end. During the last 24 hours, central and northern suburbs received heavy to very heavy rains however, there was a significant decrease in southern suburbs.

In the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 116 mm rainfall, Thane 213 mm, and Colaba recorded 12 mm.

“The cyclonic circulation which was responsible for these heavy rains has induced a low pressure area, which further intensified into a well marked low and now lies over Kutch region. Strong south westerly winds are still feeding moisture over Mumbai and Maharashtra coast” said the weather agency.

It further said that the weather will not go completely dry over Mumbai as spot rain and passing showers will continue for the next 4 to 5 days. “Rain activities may increase around July 12 or 13. But we do not expect flooding rains over Mumbai and suburbs for at least next one week,” the agency said.

The weather agency also predicted rain & thundershower with gusty winds & lightning strikes over Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Gondiya, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Parbhani, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal districts during next 10-12hrs.

What IMD said

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a reduction in rainfall activity over Mumbai and Konkan regions.

IMD Mumbai's deputy director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar took to Twitter, saying as per IMD, GFS and WRF model, the guidance indicates a reduction in rainfall activity over Mumbai and Konkan. He further said that the two regions will receive moderate to intermittent heavy rainfall. However, IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Maharashtra coast and Gujarat/Saurashtra.

The suburbs have received over 70 mm of rainfall, while Mumbai has recorded between 70 to 100 mm of rainfall over the last three days. In a tweet, Hosalikar said that the impact of the continuous downpour has been such that all the negative departures of June are now largely positive. While reduction in rainfall has been predicted for today, the IMD also said that Mumbai and its surrounding areas could receive few intense spells of rains.

Top 10 rainiest places in India



Picture/Twitter Skymet

Hosalikar also shared a stunning video that captured Mumbai's monsoon at its best. The video shot overlooking the Race Course towards Haji Ali shows how the city progressed with heavy downpour of rains beginning July 4.

As per the Skymet's report, the few rainiest places in India on Sunday included Mumbai's Colaba and Santacruz, Thane, Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, and Harnai from Maharashtra. Over the last 24 hours, Matheran has been the rainiest place in India with 209 mm of rainfall.



People were clicked fishing at Mahim creek during high tide in Mumbai. Picture/Ashish Raje

Fisherfolk community seeks government aid

After incessant rainfall for over three days, Mumbai's fisherfolk community has sought help from the government. Jayesh Bhoir, a fisherman who lives in the Colaba Koliwada, said continuous downpour has put additional pressure on his financial condition.

"We have not been operating for the last two months because of the COVID-19 guidelines and our business has been terribly affected. That along with the heavy rains has made it really difficult. The government should at least take care of our community during natural calamities like these. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hasn't yet cleaned the gutters and it usually happens before the monsoon season," Bhoir said.



A stunning view of Mumbai's Poawai lake overflowing

Powai lake overflows

While the heavy downpour of rain caused water-logging and traffic diversions in the city, it also brought some heartening news for Mumbaikars. On Sunday, the city's Powai lake became the first lake to overflow during this year's monsoon season.

Here's a collection of few selected pictures snapped by mid-day photo team on Sunday:

A youth stands on a wall to take a dip in the water-logged streets of Chembur. Pic/Ashish Raje

A street dog enjoys high tide at Gateway of India. Pic/Bipin Kokate

A man armed with face mask walks in the rain. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbaikars enjoy walking and jogging at Gateway of India after heavy downpour. Pic/Bipin Kokate

A man wades through knee-deep water at a street in Sion. Pic/Atul Kamble

'Always on duty' - Mumbai policeman takes guard to guide people through the flooded city streets. Pic/Sameer Markande

Huge waves hit the coast at Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. Pic/Bipin Kokate

