Mumbai Rains: Tips to travel smart during monsoon

From trekking to lush green Himalayas to visiting the mighty waterfalls, traveling in monsoon is a different kind of experience. The drizzling of raindrops, grey skies, enamor of the season and sipping hot cups of tea on the corner of the road while viewing the abundance of nature – Monsoon offers thousand of reasons for travelers to dive into the feeling of exploration. But all of it can be less fun and more treacherous if you aren't prepared well for it.

While transportation can get tricky with the changing weather, to travel during monsoons, one needs to travel smart. Before you jump right in on an idea of a monsoon vacation, Milind Bhide, Founder and Managing Director of Countryside Adventure shares some tips worth considering!

Always carry a raincoat

It goes without saying that you have to carry a raincoat during monsoon. You can either carry a two piece raincoat set or a poncho. These keep you safe from rainwater even when you are moving while it's raining. On trips when you have long distances to walk, trek or move in the wild, the waterproof jackets and shoes become your guard to stay dry and free of any diseases. You don’t want to get drenched in rain for hours while you wait for the next bus to arrive.

Dress appropriately and wear comfortable shoes

With unpredictable weather and constant rains, choosing dresses that are comfortable and easy to dry is the best idea. Avoid wearing cotton while going for treks in monsoon. Wear nylon or spandex fabric clothing with properties of quick drying. These get dry quickly and don’t stick on the skin too. A good sturdy pair of trekking shoes is a must for the long walks. Avoid wearing sandals and floaters as these tend to get slippery.

Extra cover for your electronic gadgets

Protect your gadgets like mobile, camera, etc. with an extra plastic bag. Even if you keep the gadgets away from rain, the moisture in the air might just damage the lens of your camera or disrupt the functioning of the cell phones. Keeping a few silicone pouches in your gadget covers help in pulling out that extra moisture from your gadgets.

Make sure your tent is waterproof

Camping in monsoons is a bad idea without a waterproof tent. For jungle treks, camping nights or trekking, having a waterproof tent ensures that you can rest in a comfortable, safe and waterproof environment even when it is raining heavily outside.

Take good care of your feet

Trekking in monsoon can lead to allergy and fungal infection in your feet. Rather than waterproof boots, go for water-resistant boots. Keep your feet moistened by applying aloe vera or vaseline gel and cover your feet with dry socks at the end of the day. Carry an antiseptic or anti-bacterial cream to apply on your feet at the end of the day.

Pack frequently used items outside your pack

When traveling, you need to pack smart. Arrange your essentials to pack in your backpack in a way where the frequently used items are always on the outer pockets and the less used items are always on the inside. It isn't possible to open your backpack every time to find essential items every time. The rain kissed roads, greenery, and the gorgeous clouds are calling – are you ready for an awesome monsoon trip?

