Mumbai rains: Traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway due to waterlogging
The heavy downpour in Maharashtra affected vehicular traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Vehicles heading towards Pune from Mumbai got stuck in a traffic jam on Pune lane due to waterlogging
Due to continuous rains and a flood-like situation gearing up in the rains, the traffic on Mumbai to Pune has been jammed for three kilometres.
The Highway police have been on their toes on Saturday as there is a lot of traffic due to the cancellation of trains. Especially on E-way of Pune lanes heading to From Mumbai to Pune the traffic is left in mess.
Expressway control said, "On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, especially on the 7-kilometre stretch near Shedung point, the traffic is moving slowly. Due to the fear of a rise in water level on the road, out of the three lanes, only two lanes are being used while the third lane is stopped. Due to which segregating the vehicles and their movement is a problem."
