Mumbai Rains: Trains delayed, streets waterlogged on Tuesday

Streets at Gandhi Market, Sion Panvel Highway, Chembur, and Wadala were waterlogged as rain continued to lash the region

Train service have been disrupted as incessant rains continue to lash Mumbai and adjoining areas. "Due to heavy rains, Up and Down through line at Nala Sopara is halted. However, local trains on Western Suburbs are running late by 10 to 15 minutes between Virar to Churchgate," said Divisional Railway Manager, Western railway, on Tuesday morning.

The downpours also lead to houses being water-logged in Palghar, causing inconvenience to the people.

The onset of monsoon has disrupted routine life in pockets of Maharashtra.

As heavy rainfall lashed the city, Maharashtra Education Minister declared a holiday in all schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region yesterday.

Meanwhile, safety measures have been taken near all beaches. Lifeguard chairs have been arranged at all the six beaches for better visibility, along with a manual siren, public address system, ring boys and life jackets.

