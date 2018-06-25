Mumbai rains: Tree fall claims one life, injures 4 others

According to the IMD, the city is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today

Representational Image

With monsoon making a comeback in the city after almost a week, it has brought with it some dangers that would lurk on citizens for the rest of the season. Following intermittent heavy rainfall throughout Sunday, a tree fall incident near Metro Cinema at Azad Maidan around 6 pm claimed one life and injured four others. Though all five of them were rushed to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, one of them, identified as Barsingh was declared dead on arrival.

According to sources, while one of the injured hasn't been identified yet, the condition of the others - Santosh Singh, 28; Ram Vilas Soni, 55; and Salimuddin Shaikh, 48 - is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, a report of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) mentioned that Colaba recorded 151.2 mm of rainfall on Sunday and Santacruz recoded 31.7 mm. A total of 27 tree-fall incidents were recorded in the city over the weekend. Besides this, a part of the terrace of a house at Vishwa Gautam Nagar in Chembur collapsed injuring 75-year-old Shivaji Kalke. While no major water-logging was reported, trains on all the three lines and flights were running on schedule.

Speaking to mid-day, Ajay Kumar, an IMD scientist, said, "The city is expected to receive very to very heavy rainfall on Monday. While Palghar district will be the most affected, Mumbai and Thane will get significant amounts of rain."