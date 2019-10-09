Mumbai rains: Unexpected thundershowers rattle city on Dussehra night

Mumbaikars woke up to a wet morning as unexpected thundershowers lashed the city on the night Dussehra. The strong winds were followed by heavy rains in many parts of the city at around 10 pm last night, after which the Indian Meteorological Department issued an update in which it was stated that the Konkan area is likely to receive more thundershowers with lightning on Wednesday.

As per a report in Skymet, the rains intensified over the suburban Mumbai and intense clouding over the area which is predicted to trigger flooding, if the showers are continued. Deputy director of IMD took to Twitter to explained the cloudy weather conditions in and around the city.

Realised rainfall in last 12 hrs Mumbai and around. TSRA continued till late evening, resulting in very intense spells at few places in Badlapur and adjoining areas. Thane, NM and Mumbai suburbs too received mod RF.

Latest Radar image indicating cloudy sky over Mumbai and around pic.twitter.com/ZwzZ2Xwscr — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) October 9, 2019

According to IMD, the withdrawal rains showered the city due to a likely persistence of an anti-cyclonic circulation in the topographical level in northwest India, gradual reduction in the level of moisture and rainfall, building pressure on the south-western region of the country. It further mentions that the wet weather conditions are likely to stay for the next two days.

According to the regional meteorological department, the weather forecast for Wednesday indicates partly clouded skies with a possibility of light rains or thundershowers towards the evening or night, with maximum temperature recorded as 34 degree Celsius and minimum temperature at 25 degree Celsius.

