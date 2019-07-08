Mumbai rains: Wall collapses in Andheri due to heavy downpour

mumbai-rains

Due to the heavy shoers, a landslide and wall collapse incidents were reported near the Mahakali road, Paper box factory in Andheri on Monday

Pic courtesy/Samiullah Khan

Mumbai rains have intensified since the morning hours wherein heavy showers have been lashing the city. Since 8:00 in the morning, the city has been witnessing heavy rains and waterlogging in many areas. The city is likely to see intermittent showers through the day which will vary in intensity from being heavy to moderate showers. Due to the heavy downpour, another structure collapsed in Andheri.

A landslide and wall collapse incidents were reported near the Mahakali road, Paper box factory in Andheri on Monday. Another case of structural collapse in Mumbai surfaced when a building collapsed in Shivaji Nagar in which eight people have been injured. The incident took place at around 2 am on Monday when a chunk of the upper floor in Shivaji Nagar in Govandi collapsed. Fire Brigade received an alert of the collapse in Shivaji Nagar at 2.15 am. Mumbai Police along with the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. The injured persons identified as Zubeda Begum Sayyad (70), Ayesha Banu Sayyad (21) and Noorjahan Banu Sayyad(45) have been admitted to a nearby Rajawadi Hospital and are now stable. However, the other five victims have been transferred to OPD.

With inputs from Samiullah Khan

