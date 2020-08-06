Mumbai Rains: Watch 'dramatic' videos as monsoon fury leaves city battered

Intermittent heavy showers continued to lash Mumbai on Thursday, a day after it was battered by stormy weather that left a trail of destruction, fallen trees or branches, hundreds of vehicles submerged or broken down. Such was the situation that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged citizens to remain indoors and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescuing over 250 people stranded in trains.

NDRF officials carry out rescue operations at Masjid Bunder station.



Video: Bipin Kokate



LIVE Updates: https://t.co/AlDZ6KdaCB#MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsWithMidday pic.twitter.com/NOkDRVEoE1 — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 5, 2020

While incidents of water-logging and trees falling were reported from across the city, citizens also shared dramatic videos of the torrential rains and the damage it caused. One of them being business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who took to Twitter to share a video that has gone viral since then.

Here's a look at Anand Mahindra's post:

Of all the videos that did the rounds yesterday about the rains in Mumbai, this one was the most dramatic. We have to figure out if this palm tree’s Tandava was a dance of joy—enjoying the drama of the storm—or nature’s dance of anger... pic.twitter.com/MmXh6qPhn5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2020

Mahindra shared a video in which a tree can be seen swaying from one side to the other due to the strong currents of gusty winds. While sharing the videos, he said, "Of all the videos that did the rounds yesterday about the rains in Mumbai, this one was the most dramatic."

This was send on my family group chat featuring some classic gujju uncle commentary #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/elQ2w4j0iR — Zara Patel (@zarap48) August 5, 2020

Responding to Mahindra's tweet, another user identified as Zara Patel shared a video of vehicles wading through water-logged streets in the city. The highlight of the video is that a man can be heard comparing the waterlogged streets of Mumbai to Venice.

In another video shared by Twitter user Sujit Jaiswal, two men are seen floating on a water-logged street on what appears to be a makeshift raft.

#WATCH A local in Wadala area of #Mumbai carries a kitten on his motorcycle after rescuing it, amid heavy rainfall in the city. He says, "I am taking the kitten home." pic.twitter.com/4qawgwJQzP — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Meanwhile, a heartwarming video is also winning hearts online. The 45-second video clip shows a man riding his bike with a kitten that he rescued amid the heavy downpour.

Water Kingdom

Water Kingdom

As the rains wreck the city, three kids try wading through the flood around King's Circle.

A video shot by mid-day photographer Pardeep Dhivar showed a group of kids wading through the flooded streets around King's Circle. While another video shot by mid-day lens man Bipin Kokate showed water logging near Girgaon Chowpatty beach in South Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain in the city and the suburbs on Thursday. Private weather agency Skymet said the rain activity in the city is likely to see a significant drop due to the weakening of the well-marked low-pressure which is now moving towards the central parts of Madhya Pradesh.

