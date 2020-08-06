Mumbai Rains: Watch 'dramatic' videos as monsoon fury leaves city battered
While incidents of water-logging and trees falling were reported from across Mumbai, citizens shared dramatic videos of torrential rains and the damage it caused
Intermittent heavy showers continued to lash Mumbai on Thursday, a day after it was battered by stormy weather that left a trail of destruction, fallen trees or branches, hundreds of vehicles submerged or broken down. Such was the situation that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged citizens to remain indoors and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescuing over 250 people stranded in trains.
NDRF officials carry out rescue operations at Masjid Bunder station.— Mid Day (@mid_day) August 5, 2020
LIVE Updates: https://t.co/AlDZ6KdaCB#MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsWithMidday pic.twitter.com/NOkDRVEoE1
While incidents of water-logging and trees falling were reported from across the city, citizens also shared dramatic videos of the torrential rains and the damage it caused. One of them being business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who took to Twitter to share a video that has gone viral since then.
Read live updates on Mumbai Rains here
Here's a look at Anand Mahindra's post:
Of all the videos that did the rounds yesterday about the rains in Mumbai, this one was the most dramatic. We have to figure out if this palm tree’s Tandava was a dance of joy—enjoying the drama of the storm—or nature’s dance of anger... pic.twitter.com/MmXh6qPhn5— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2020
Mahindra shared a video in which a tree can be seen swaying from one side to the other due to the strong currents of gusty winds. While sharing the videos, he said, "Of all the videos that did the rounds yesterday about the rains in Mumbai, this one was the most dramatic."
This was send on my family group chat featuring some classic gujju uncle commentary #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/elQ2w4j0iR— Zara Patel (@zarap48) August 5, 2020
Responding to Mahindra's tweet, another user identified as Zara Patel shared a video of vehicles wading through water-logged streets in the city. The highlight of the video is that a man can be heard comparing the waterlogged streets of Mumbai to Venice.
#MumbaiRains #Mumbai— Sujit Jaiswal (@Suj_IEt) August 5, 2020
It can happen only in Mumbai..#mumbairain #mumbaifloods pic.twitter.com/vJI6ZqbtW3
In another video shared by Twitter user Sujit Jaiswal, two men are seen floating on a water-logged street on what appears to be a makeshift raft.
#WATCH A local in Wadala area of #Mumbai carries a kitten on his motorcycle after rescuing it, amid heavy rainfall in the city. He says, "I am taking the kitten home." pic.twitter.com/4qawgwJQzP— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020
Meanwhile, a heartwarming video is also winning hearts online. The 45-second video clip shows a man riding his bike with a kitten that he rescued amid the heavy downpour.
#DailyDossier |— Mid Day (@mid_day) August 6, 2020
Water Kingdom
As the rains wreck the city, three kids try wading through the flood around King's Circle.
.

Check out our innovative #DailyDossier section in today's digital tabloid.
Subscribe ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/HcgZMf5nC3
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥. @pdhivar pic.twitter.com/LCafrLr5PG
Water logging near Chowpatty beach in South Mumbai.— Mid Day (@mid_day) August 5, 2020
LIVE Updates: https://t.co/6kp1wdjeAn#MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsWithMidday pic.twitter.com/mrr0ImjUjN
A video shot by mid-day photographer Pardeep Dhivar showed a group of kids wading through the flooded streets around King's Circle. While another video shot by mid-day lens man Bipin Kokate showed water logging near Girgaon Chowpatty beach in South Mumbai.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain in the city and the suburbs on Thursday. Private weather agency Skymet said the rain activity in the city is likely to see a significant drop due to the weakening of the well-marked low-pressure which is now moving towards the central parts of Madhya Pradesh.
Heavy rains, accompanied by cyclonic winds, lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, affecting local train and bus services due to severe water-logging on rail tracks and roads.
Many parts of south Mumbai like Churchgate, Marine Lines, Marine Drive, Kalbadevi, Dongri, Byculla, Mazagaon, Parel, Dadar and surroundings witnessed heavy waterlogging, throwing the central business districts of the area out of gear.
The railway authorities suspended the suburban train operations between CSMT-Vashi stations on the Harbour line, CSMT-Kurla on the mainline and also between Churchgate and Kurla due to water-logging on tracks around Masjid Bunder, Kurla, Sion, Marine Line and other stations.
In picture: Pedestrians walk on the promenade of Girgaum Chowpatty.
The Western Railway also announced on Twitter that due to heavy rainfall, all local train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations have been temporarily suspended till further orders.
In picture: A waterlogged street in Breach Candy.
Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body's transport wing, were also affected due to inundation in several areas, leading them to divert more than 30 routes.
In picture: Two boys, sitting on the doorstep of their house, watch rains in Saath Rasta.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the western suburbs received 82.43 mm rain, followed by eastern suburbs (69.11 mm) and the island city (45.38 mm) since Tuesday night.
In picture: A motorist splashes water while driving on a waterlogged road as a woman looks on, in Worli.
South Mumbai was badly hit as heavy rains led to water-logging on several roads and low-lying areas and to make the situation worse, several trees fell due to gusty winds, damaging vehicles, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, KS Hosalikar tweeted that monsoon is very active over Maharashtra and there has been a very intense development over the west coast with monsoon vigorous on North Konkan; including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commandant Rajendra Patil said that with respect to the red alert issued for Mumbai and its adjoining areas, teams have been deployed in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane to deal with any eventualities.
In picture: A motorist rides on a two-wheeler with balloons tied on his back seat, in Saath Rasta near Arthur Road Jail.
In picture: Two men enjoy a joyride on a bulldozer amid the heavy rains.
According to Skymet, Mumbai has already recorded 61 per cent of its monthly rainfall in the first five days of August. The city has received a cumulative rainfall of around 357 mm in five days against the monthly average of 585.2 mm.
In picture: Vehicles parked in a residential building compound submerged in Thakur Village, Kandivli.
Amid apprehensions of a 2005-like flood situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work in the wake of the heavy rains battering Mumbai.
Thackeray took stock of the situation and asked BMC to coordinate with the police and railway authorities, health machinery and NDRF to ensure that citizens do not face any hardships. The state government rushed 15 disaster relief teams for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur to help in any contingency.
A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) also said that Thackeray directed the authorities to monitor the situation arising out of disruption of power supply, uprooting of trees and water-logging.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials were asked to ensure that there is no accident at the ongoing work at Metro Rail sites, the statement read.
A day after a landslide in Malad blocked the traffic on one side of the Western Express Highway, leading to a huge traffic jam, another portion of the hillock collapsed at the same spot on Wednesday. According to the police, no casualty was reported in the incident.
In picture: Civic workers clear the debris on the Western Express Highway in Malad.
In picture: A makeshift temple stands strong as vehicles are submerged in floodwater in Kurla.
In picture: A vegetable vendor wades through flooded streets in Wadala with his stock.
With thousands of commuters getting stranded, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said that it had made arrangements for people at 130 civic schools outside the major railway stations.
The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy spells of rain in Mumbai and the coastal Konkan area in the next 24 hours.
In picture: A man covered his head with a plastic bag to protect himself from the rain while riding a bicycle.
In picture: Motorists and pedestrians wade through waterlogged streets while a man looks on from the window of a bus.
In picture: A tender coconut seller pushes his cart amid the heavy rains in Saath Rasta near Arthur Road Jail.
Mumbai Rains: Torrential rains, accompanied by gusty winds of upto 107 kmph, pounded Mumbai and suburbs, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and several districts in Maharashtra for second consecutive day on Wednesday. It affected the suburban train services and disrupted normal life. Major landmarks like the Bombay Stock Exchange's Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower suffered the brunt of rain fury when its massive signboard on 29th floor got ripped off and hung precariously. Some sections of a cement cladding adorning the exteriors of Jaslok Hospital were blown off and fell in pieces on the road below. (Picture/ Bipin Kokate, Shadab Khan, Satej Shinde, Atul Kamble, Sameer Markande, Sayyed Sameer Abedi)
