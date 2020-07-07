Mumbai Rains: Water stock in lakes up by 51,000 million litres

After past few days of downpour, the water stock in the lakes from which the city gets its supply increased by 51,685 by million litres, which equals the supply of about 13 days, on July 6.

mid-day had reported earlier this month about the water storage reaching its five-year low on July 2. Mumbai gets daily supply from seven lakes — Tulsi and Vihar lakes in Mumbai, and Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna and Tansa at Thane-Nashik belt. After two days of heavy rainfall, the water stock increased to 8 per cent — 1.60 lakh million litre — of the total storage capacity (14.47 lakh million litre) on July 6.

The city receives nearly 3,850 million litres water per day, which means the increase in the stock is equal to the supply for 13 days. While the water stock in Bhatsa — the biggest dam among the seven — increased significantly by 38,208 million litres, there was a marginal rise in storage in the other dams.

As of July 6, the total stock this year is the lowest over the past five years. Last year, Tulsi lake overflowed on July 12, followed by Tansa on July 25, Modak Sagar on July 26, Vihar on July 31, Middle Vaitarna on August 25 and Upper Vaitarna on August 31.

Three-year stock as on July 6

Year Stock (in million litre)

2020 1,60,692

2019 2,16,522

2018 3,55,360

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news