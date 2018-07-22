Mumbai Rains: Weather agencies predict heavy showers over next two days

However, continuous heavy showers are not likely to persist over the coming week

Weather agencies have predicted heavy showers over the next two days in the island city, Thane and Palghar starting today. The rainfall can go upto 115 mm, according to predictions. Speaking to mid-day, Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist, Skymet Weather, said, "We do not expect any extraordinary showers in Mumbai as there is no monsoon surge over the city and western coast. However, there will be intense showers in certain places. Although continuous heavy showers are not likely to persist over the coming week."

