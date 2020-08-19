Mumbai Rains: Weather may be warm, sultry in city and suburbs after August 23

The rain activities may increase to some extent over Mumbai and suburbs between August 20 and 22

Patchy showers are continuing over Mumbai and suburbs for the last many days. During the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 11 mm and Colaba 13 mm of rainfall. Many other suburbs of the city also witnessed scattered rains.

The private weather agency Skymet said that the cyclonic circulation is persisting over Gujarat and an east-west shear zone is running along latitude 20 degrees north, in the vicinity of Mumbai.

“The cyclonic circulation is fetching humid winds from the Arabian Sea. The shear zone is also adding rain activities over Konkan and Goa including Mumbai. Nearby areas such as Mahabaleshwar and Matheran have recorded heavy showers,” said Skymet in its weather report.

The private weather agency said that the rain activities may increase to some extent over Mumbai and suburbs between August 20 and 22.

“There is a very bleak chance of very heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs. The Ghat areas of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra will continue to get decent showers,” added Skymet.

Mumbai and suburbs will continue to receive good rains until August 23. Thereafter, rain activities will decrease significantly over Mumbai and suburbs.

“The weather in Mumbai and suburbs may become warm and sultry once again. Discomfort level will not increase much in Mumbai and suburbs,” said the private weather agency.

IMD weather forecast

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and suburbs are expected to receive more rainfall in the next 4-5 days. The MeT department has also issued an orange alert for Kolhapur and Satara districts for Wednesday.

IMD’s deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said there is possibility of enhanced rains in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Light to moderate Rainfall recd in last 24 hrs in Mumbai, Thane area.

Trend is likely to continue next 24 hrs.

Meanwhile, the gates of Modak Sagar dam were opened on Wednesday after it started overflowing due to incessant downpour. The water from this dam is supplied to Mumbai and its nearby regions.

