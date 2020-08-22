Mumbai rains: Weather over city, suburbs to become dry from August 25

Pleasant and comfortable weather continues over Mumbai and suburbs as many areas in the city received heavy showers in the past 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Bandra recorded 70 mm rainfall, Bhayandar 82 mm, Dahisar 103 mm, Mira road 78 mm, Santacruz 59 mm, Thane 82 mm and Colaba 27 mm of rain.

According to private weather agency Skymet, the rain activities are expected to continue over many parts of Mumbai and suburbs on Saturday, but the intensity will be less than Friday.

“Intermittent patchy showers are expected to continue over many parts of Mumbai and suburbs. The weather will remain pleasant this Ganesh Chaturthi over Mumbai and suburbs. There might be slight discomfort in the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi due to rain,” said Skymet in its weather report.

It added, “As the temperatures will remain lower than normal, people in Mumbai and suburbs will not feel the discomfort in terms of temperature and humidity.”

The private weather agency said that a well-marked low pressure over central parts of Madhya Pradesh is responsible for these increased rain activities.

“From Sunday, rains will subside and the weather over Mumbai and suburbs will become almost dry from August 25. Temperatures will increase thereafter, and weather may become sultry in Mumbai and suburbs leading to some discomfort,” said the weather agency.

High tide alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said that high tides of 4.67 metres are expected to hit the Mumbai coast at 2.14 pm.

“High tides of 4.67 metres expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm today. Generally cloudy sky with moderate rains expected across the city. Heavy rainfall expected at isolated places,” said BMC.

IMD weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its rain warnings and issued an orange alert for Mumbai and several other cities along the Konkan coast in central Maharashtra over the weekend.

Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday. While a yellow alert - heavy rain across isolated areas - has been issued for Mumbai and Thane on Sunday, orange alert continues for Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the north Maharashtra coast till August 25.

IMD’s deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received heavy to very heavy rainfall as predicted.

Under influence of well marked low pressure ovr Central MP, Konkan recd hvy to vry hvy RF in last 24 hrs. Mumbai Thane NM recd hvy to vry hvy RF as forecasted. Satellite image showing clouds over E MP, N M Mah,E Guj.Possibility of hvy to vry hvy RF here.Mumbai Thane Konkan too

IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 64.7 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, while the Colaba observatory recorded 27 mm rainfall in the same period. The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.8 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

