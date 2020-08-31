Mumbai Rains: Weather to go dry, temperatures will rise marginally

A woman walks with an umbrella during heavy rain at Aarey Colony in Mumbai. Pic/Satej Shinde

For the last 3 days, moderate to heavy showers are going on over Mumbai and suburbs. During the last 24 hours, the Colaba observatory recorded 29 mm and the Santacruz observatory recorded 46 mm of rainfall. In the last 24 hours, Dahanu recorded 42 mm of rain, but there is a significant decrease in rain activities for over rest Konkan and Goa.

According to private weather agency Skymet, the monsoon surge is now weakening and the low-pressure area which was enhancing the westerly flow of winds from the Arabian Sea has also moved northwestwards over Rajasthan.

“There may be spot rain thundershower activities over Mumbai and suburbs until tonight. The weather will go almost dry for Mumbai and suburbs from tomorrow, the temperatures will rise marginally, and skies will remain partly cloudy,” said Skymet in its weather report.

The private weather agency said that there won’t be any significant weather activity for at least the next 3 to 4 days over Mumbai and suburbs.

“The monthly rain average of September for Mumbai is much less than August and is 341.4 mm, whereas in August it is 585.2 mm. We do not expect any heavy downpour lashing Mumbai for at least the next 10 days,” added Skymet.

IMD weather forecast

India meteorological department (IMD) said the sky would be partly cloudy with occasional showers for the next 24 to 48 hours over Mumbai and suburbs.

IMD’s deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said that Maharashtra has received well-spread, timely and consistent rainfall this season.

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 27.7 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius.

