Mumbai Rains: Western Railways say they are monsoon ready

Learning from the disruption of train services on August 29last year, that brought the local train services to a grinding halt, railway officials say that they have taken adequate measures to avoid a repeat of the fiasco



Representational Image

The rains are just a month away and the Western Railway says they are ready for the onstaught and that train services would not be affected this time around. Learning from the disruption of train services on August 29last year, that brought the local train services to a grinding halt, railway officials say that they have taken adequate measures to avoid a repeat of the fiasco.

Last year' Mumbai Rains saw train services halted at Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway after the tracks were flooded, leaving passengers from or to Churchgate stranded. On the flip side train services continued between Andheri and Virar. Sanjay Mishra, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai division, Western Railway said, “We have taken additional measures this year to ensure train services run smoothly. While it still depends upon how heavily it rains, we are expecting smooth movement of train services.”

The Western Railways have cleaned drains, desilted them and cleaned culverts reported Indian Express. A senior Western Railway official said that they have completed 70 per cent of the work.

A Western Railway official said, “We are sure to complete the remaining work by May 31. Desilting work at low lying locations including Bandra, Mumbai Central, Lower Parel were strictly monitored for culvert and drainage cleaning. With the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), we have monitored the cleaning of drainage pipes below railway tracks through cameras. We have taken additional efforts to ensure muck near the tracks is removed to allow water to flow freely.”

Last year, on August 29 the water around the tracks had risen to 12 inches making it difficult for trains to ply. That being said, the Western Railway plans to operate on the ‘Sunday Time Table’ during days when there is a heavy downpour and plan to approach the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to help them plan the next day’s schedule.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates