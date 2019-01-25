Mumbai: Raise a toast to music at this Bandra hot spot

things-to-do

Quench your thirst for new types of beer and melodies this Sunday at BLOOM-Friends

Quench your thirst for new types of beer and melodies this Sunday at BLOOM-Friends.Music.Beer. The event, hosted by Great State Aleworks and Bonobo, involves live music by upcoming indie artiste Omkar Potdar, who goes by the name of Flying Shoe, and singer and finger-style guitarist Ramya Pothuri, vocalist of the all-female band

Ladies Compartment.

Also take the opportunity to chill with your friends and choose from locally brewed drinks, including classics and experimental variants, with two new beers on tap for the first time.

ON January 27, 5 pm onwards

AT Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Bandra West

LOG ON TO facebook.com/greatstate.aleworks

Call 26055050

