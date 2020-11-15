Mumbai: BMC cleaning staffers request Raj Thackeray for picture, he obliges

Raj Thackeray is all smiles as he poses for the camera with BMC workers at Shivaji Park. Pic/Twitter @manaseit

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray has been spending time with family and binge-watching movies and web series at home. Recently, a picture of the MNS leader posing with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers won hearts online.

In order to keep himself fit, the 52-year-old leader has been playing tennis regularly and every evening, the MNS leader is seen visiting Shivaji Park Gymkhana to play tennis. On a few occasions, Raj Thackeray was also seen accompanied by his son and MNS leader Amit Thackeray.

On Thursday, when Thackeray visited Shivaji Park to play tennis, as usual, the cleaning staff of BMC working in the area requested to take a picture with him. And guess what, Thackeray quickly obliged to take pictures and was even seen posing with the BMC workers, thereby respecting the request of the workers.

The picture has gone viral on social media ever since and has been shared by various fan groups. Not only did Raj Thackeray click a picture with the BMC workers who can be seen armed with face masks but also kept his hands on their shoulders. MNS leader Sachin More also shared the picture on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray gave a sneak peek into the Diwali celebrations at their residence in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Amit Thackeray shared a picture with his wife Mitali Borude as the two extended greetings of Diwali.

