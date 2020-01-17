Mumbai: Raj Thackeray plays with dogs, interacts with children at Dadar's Shivaji Park

On the eve of Makar Sankranti, MNS chief and politician Raj Thackeray was seen distributing sweets to the police personnel who were deployed for his security at his residence Krishna Kunj in Dadar. Raj, who is the nephew of the late Bal Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena party was seen celebrating the festival with his family and friends.

The MNS leader also took to Instagram to share a series of photos where he was seen interacting with local residents and kids after taking a stroll of the iconic Shivaji Park in Dadar. What's more? The 51-year-old leader was also seen playing with his pet dogs, who had accompanied him on the walk.

While sharing the series of pictures, Raj was happily seen bonding with his pet dogs as he obliged for a picture with the kids. Raj, who is active in politics since an early age was also seen interacting with local residents who had come to the park for a stroll.

In one of the pictures, Raj was seen handling his dog while his son Amit Thackeray was seen cuddling another pet dog. A few days ago, Raj had shared a picture of himself where the staunch politician was gifted a sketch by one of his fans.

