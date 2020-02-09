Mumbai: Raj Thackeray questions Indian Muslims protesting against CAA

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday questioned anti-CAA protests by Muslims, stating that it is difficult to understand their agitation as the new law not meant for them.

Praising the Centre for CAA, he said: "I do not understand why Muslims are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. CAA is not for the Muslims who were born here."

Thackeray, who was addressing a mega rally here demanding the ouster of Pakistani-Bangladeshi infiltrators living in the country, asked: "To whom are you showing your strength?"

He said the CAA law made in 1949 during the partition was different from the amended law. "I praised the government when they do good things like scrapping of Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir, implementation of CAA among others," Thackeray said.

Earlier MNS posters stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise, you will be driven out in MNS style' were seen at Panvel in Raigad district on February 4. The posters also featured MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was recently inducted into the party.Thackeray had earlier said: "There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally."

