Mumbai Ranji trainer Yogesh Kanchgar is a marathon man

It was a very early start to the Sunday for Mumbai cricket team's trainer Yogesh Kanchgar. The avid runner was up at 3:30am to participate in the Mumbai Marathon after which he headed to the Wankhede Stadium for Day One of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy encounter against Uttar Pradesh.

Kanchgar had signed up for the full marathon (42 kms) a few months ago not knowing that it would coincide with a Ranji fixture. However, on learning of the Ranji tie, he requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to permit him to participate in the run, assuring them that he would report to the ground on time (at 7:45am) for his pre-match training duties. They agreed.

"I reached Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the starting point for the full marathon, at 4:15am and the race began at 5.15 am. Though I was able to run only 18 kms [clocking an impressive one hour and 47 minutes] as I had to return to the Wankhede for our Ranji match, I thoroughly enjoyed the experience," Kanchgar, 40, who ran the half marathon last year, clocking 2 hours and 28 minutes, told mid-day on Sunday.

"I would like to thank the MCA management for permitting me to participate in the marathon. When I reached Wankhede after my run, Mumbai team manager, Ajinkya Naik, captain Aditya Tare, coach Vinayak Samant and the players gave me a warm welcome to the dressing room. It felt great," added Kanchgar, who has participated in 14 marathons till date, in places like Hyderabad, Bhopal and Satara and was also in charge of guiding around 200 athletes on Sunday, having trained them at the Runners Academy Marathon Club.

