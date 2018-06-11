Mumbai ranks third, as 2,936 JEE candidates qualify for IIT

With the JEE Advanced results declared on Sunday, of the total 1,55,158 candidates who appeared for it, 18,138 have qualified for the 11,279 IIT seats across India. Pranav Goyal from Roorkie zone has topped the merit list, while Meenal Parakh from Delhi zone has ranked first in girls' category. Meanwhile, experts said that last year 50,455 candidates had qualified for the seats because of the 18 bonus marks that were given for some tricky questions. However, that is not the case this year. Speaking to mid-day, Brajesh Maheshwari, director of Allen Career Institute, said, "No bonus marks were given this year, as according to the IITs, there were no tricky questions. This is why lesser number of candidates have qualified for the seats."

With an All India Rank (AIR) of eight, Rishi Agarwal is the only candidate from Mumbai to make it to the top 10. Missula Meghana from Vadodara has topped the girls' category from the Mumbai zone with an AIR of 80.

Even though the number of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced candidates from across the country qualifying for the seats at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have dipped this year, the Mumbai zone has ranked third in it with 2,936 candidates all set to grab their spots at the premier institute.

Taxi driver's son makes it to IIT

Anish Kumar Chaurasiya

AIR: 1,002 (OBC category)

With an AIR of 1,002 in the OBC category, Anish Kumar Chaurasiya, son of taxi driver Mukundlal Chaurasiya, has qualified for admission to IIT. His JEE Advanced results have brought a new ray of hope for the family, which lives in a one-room house in Durga Chawl, Vakola Santacruz. Anish, who is hopeful of getting admission to the metallurgical engineering department at IIT Bombay, said, "I'm happy as my dream of becoming an IITian has come true." A product of Abhayanand Super 30 - a JEE coaching institute for deserving candidates from underprivileged backgrounds - Anish credits it for his success. "I thank my stars for being at that petrol pump, where I got the Abhayanand Super 30 pamphlets, on that day last year. The institute's guidance has helped Anish a lot in clearing the exam," said an elated Mukundlal.

'Consistent effort is the key to success'

Rishi Agarwal

AIR: 8 (Maha topper)

Student of PACE Junior College, Rishi was not even expecting a

rank, let alone topping the Maharashtra merit list. "I knew that the exam would be smooth, as I had studied thoroughly," said Rishi, adding that consistent efforts and faith were the keys to success. Aspiring to study computer science, he hopes to get admission at IIT Bombay. Rishi, who has been a passionate swimmer and badminton player, continued all the activities even when he was preparing for JEE. "These activities helped me focus on my studies," he said.

Brain surgery didn't dampen his spirits

Advait Kumar

AIR: 356

Advait Kumar had to undergo a brain surgery in January 2017, while he was preparing for JEE. It took him almost four months to recover. "I was lagging behind when I resumed JEE preparations. I was under a lot of pressure, but then I took it positively and put in more effort," said Advait, who underwent the surgery for extradural hemorrhage. "I also couldn't study a lot, as it put pressure on my brain," added Advait, who is hopeful of joining IIT Bombay.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates