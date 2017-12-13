Mumbai: Ratnagari girl who appeared for TYBCom exams 10 months ago yet to get results

Ratnagiri girl Sayali Joshi has been shuttling between MU’s Kalina and Fort campuses for nearly four months pleading for her results

The Mumbai University's On-Screen Marking (OSM) continues to haunt students even a year after the system was introduced. It is almost ten months since Sayali Joshi appeared for the TYBCom examination and four months since the results were declared, but she still does not know if she has passed or failed.

Sayali Joshi has approached the student union, ABVP, for help

Constantly running between Mumbai University's Kalina and Fort campus to demand the reason for this extremely long delay, Sayali is now frustrated after missing admissions to a master's course and state level competitive banking examination. Not only have all her friends received the results, they are already into their new courses or jobs. But, Sayali's seat number itself is missing from the list of results declared online.

While Mumbai University claims that it has declared all results and the new semester examinations too have begun, new cases are surfacing of aggrieved students.

Sayali, a student of ASP College in Devrukh, appeared for the TYBCom examination in March 2017. It is not easy for Sayali to keep making the rounds of the varsity's campuses in Mumbai from Devrukh, a town in Ratnagiri district. Coming from a small town, Sayali was looking forward to joining a master's course in commerce while appearing for the bank entrance examination. She has had to put the brakes on her dreams for now.

"When they declared the results in August, there were a few other students from my class who had not received their results. Our college told us that we needed to wait. There was no panic then. But, when two months ago, all the other students got their results and only mine still hadn't come, I started to worry. Now, even my college has no answer," said Sayali.

She said, "Every time I visited Mumbai, the university kept telling me to come back after a few days. I urged them to please consider my case as I could not keep coming back to Mumbai often. ­The varsity does not even have a centre close to my hometown to resolve my grievances. I then gave a complaint in writing, but I still do not have any update. How long am I supposed to wait?"

Sayali approached the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student union with her grievance. Aniket Ovhal, from ABVP, said, "We are now helping Sayali get her results. She has already lost an entire academic year. But, if we do not pressurise the university, she might have to lose another year."

Dr Arjun Ghatule, director of examination and evaluations at Mumbai University was unavailable for comment.