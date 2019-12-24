Mumbai: Rebuilding stuck, BMC, railways give Dharavi bridge outside support

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A crucial connector of Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs, the Mahim-Sion Link Road bridge, is in need of urgent repairs. With the bridge being on the list for reconstruction, the civic body and the railways are installing supporting pillars to strengthen the beams for the time being.

With its reconstruction delayed for various reasons, in a proactive step, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and railways are giving additional strength to the dilapidated bridge located near Mahim railway station. This, without causing any traffic woes. The work began in November and nine iron pillars have been built under the bridge.

While the bridge at Hans Bhurga Marg in Santacruz remains partially closed and as the shutting down of the Sion Circle flyover nears, motorists at least have the Mahim-Sion bridge to count on. The bridge, which starts at Raheja Hospital in Mahim West, goes up till the Dharavi T-junction. Built by the Public Works Department, the bridge was handed over to the BMC. It has been in a rundown state for several years. Its reconstruction has been delayed due to the Metro construction near the T-junction.

"One of the beams of the bridge is corroded and needed urgent attention. So, we began work on the section that's managed by the BMC. It will strengthen the bridge. But the bridge goes over the railway tracks, so the railways will have to take care of major repairs on the section that belongs to them," said an officer from the BMC's Bridge Department.

A Western Railway spokesperson said, "There are three spans at the Dharavi road bridge, two in railways's jurisdiction and one in BMC's. The civic body has supported individual girders with steel columns and repaired the column next to the railway boundary. The second span on the side of the road has two stabling lines and the third one has all six running lines for which we are doing external prestressing." Commuter Mushtaq Ansari said, "We always complain about BMC not doing the work on time. But this time, they have done it without disturbing traffic. The bridge must be reconstructed soon though."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates