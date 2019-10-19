Mumbai receives light rain on Saturday, heavy downpour predicted

This image has been used for representational purposes only

After a day of light spells, Mumbai again woke up to a rainy Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD), the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Saturday.

However, private weather agency, Skymet has predicted that there might be heavy showers in the city, Pune and Nashik in the next 24 hours. A low-pressure area over Lakshadweep and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea has moved slightly west/northwestward, the weather forecaster said.

The southern parts of Maharashtra have recorded good rains, while the northern parts witnessed scattered light spells.

While Amravati has recorded 27 mm of rains, Satara has recorded 10 mm, Solapur 31 mm, Santa Cruz 2 mm, and Ahmadnagar 8 mm and Ratnagiri 11 mm. Central Maharashtra is expected to receive moderate spells with few heavy showers, Konkan may also witness moderate to heavy rains.

Mumbaikars also took to the micro-blogging site to share their views about the unsual rains:

When weather changes abruptly then reaction of Mumbaikar ..ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂ#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/vW1cipuZTn — Bhavesh Vichhawawala (@vichhawawala) October 18, 2019

Garmi se Relief

Welcome back rains#MumbaiRains — Sunil ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ (@suniel2409) October 18, 2019

Some Mumbaikars also complained of traffic jams because of the rains. The IMD had earlier officially stated that monsoon was over.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates