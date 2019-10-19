Mumbai receives light rain on Saturday, heavy downpour predicted
After a day of light spells, Mumbai again woke up to a rainy Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD), the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Saturday.
However, private weather agency, Skymet has predicted that there might be heavy showers in the city, Pune and Nashik in the next 24 hours. A low-pressure area over Lakshadweep and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea has moved slightly west/northwestward, the weather forecaster said.
The southern parts of Maharashtra have recorded good rains, while the northern parts witnessed scattered light spells.
While Amravati has recorded 27 mm of rains, Satara has recorded 10 mm, Solapur 31 mm, Santa Cruz 2 mm, and Ahmadnagar 8 mm and Ratnagiri 11 mm. Central Maharashtra is expected to receive moderate spells with few heavy showers, Konkan may also witness moderate to heavy rains.
Mumbaikars also took to the micro-blogging site to share their views about the unsual rains:
When weather changes abruptly then reaction of Mumbaikar ..ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂ#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/vW1cipuZTn— Bhavesh Vichhawawala (@vichhawawala) October 18, 2019
And they said monsoon is over ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/PVv49ccPFp— Shantanu (@Shants_Cool) October 19, 2019
Garmi se Relief— Sunil ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ (@suniel2409) October 18, 2019
Welcome back rains#MumbaiRains
Mumbaikars right now between heat and clouds.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/2RJdOhqn0W— WastedWorlds (@_InBalia_) October 18, 2019
Some Mumbaikars also complained of traffic jams because of the rains. The IMD had earlier officially stated that monsoon was over.
