Mumbai records 73 deaths in 48 hrs; state has 6,364 new cases

With the number of COVID-19 deaths increasing in the city, Mumbai recorded 73 on Friday, all of which took place over the past 48 hours. For the first time in weeks, no backlog of deaths was added to the toll. The state's count of cases increased by 6,364, the highest jump recorded in a single day, taking the total close to the 2-lakh mark.

State health department officials said Maharashtra recorded 198 COVID-related deaths on Friday and of them, 150 occurred in the last 48 hours. Among the recent deaths, barring the 73 in Mumbai, 18 deaths were from Pune, 11 from Thane, six from Aurangabad, five each from Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Solapur, Jalgaon and Jalna, three each from Akola and Bhiwandi, two from Dhule and one each from Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayandar, Malegaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Amravati and Gondia. Two other deaths were of people from other states.

The mortality rate among COVID-19 patients currently stands at 4.34 per cent. Civic officials said that of the 73 people, who died in the city, 58 were suffering from other ailments and 40 of them were senior citizens. Of the 6,364 new cases, 1,375 were from Mumbai and 793 from Thane. Other districts with higher number of cases include Kalyan-Dombivli with 617 new ones and Pune with 810. State health officials said that currently, 79,911 COVID-19 patients are being treated and on Friday, 3,515 patients were discharged after full recovery. While the recovery rate of the state stands at 54.24 per cent, civic officials said Mumbai's recovery rate is 64 per cent. The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai is 1.72 per cent and there was a dip in the average daily growth rate of T Ward (Mulund) to 3.9 per cent.



According to the civic body, 10 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average rate. While K East continues to have the highest number of cases, G North ward's count crossed 5,000 on Friday. The new cases reported include eight cases in Dharavi, 27 in Dadar and 34 in Mahim. While Dharavi is among the areas with the highest concentration of cases in the city, civic officials noted improvement in the figures and said that the average growth rate stands at 0.55 per cent and the weekly average of daily count is 12 cases.

1,92,990

Total no. coronavirus cases in Maharashtra as of today

