Mumbai records 979 new cases, current active cases below 20,000

While another 12,608 fresh cases were added to the state's COVID-19 count, taking it up to 5.72 lakh cases, Maharashtra's recovery rate crossed 70 per cent on Friday. There were 364 COVID-related deaths reported in the state and with the second-highest number of fatalities, Mumbai's death toll crossed 7,000. Health officials said that Pune continued to have the highest daily count of 1,711 cases.

Mumbai's COVID-19 count dropped below 1,000 cases again. Barring Thane, which reported 421 cases, all other districts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported fewer than 400 cases each.

In other parts of the state, a high count was seen in Nashik with 873 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad with 906 cases, Nagpur with 766 cases and Kolhapur with 732 cases. On Friday, while 10,484 patients were discharged in the state, 907 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery.

There are more than 1.5 lakh patients who are currently being treated in the state and while Pune has less than 40,000 active cases, both Mumbai and Thane have around 19,000 active cases each.

Among the 364 deaths in the state, Pune led with 87 deaths followed by Mumbai with 47 deaths.

In other districts, there were 24 deaths in Thane, 19 in Sangli, 18 each in Nashik and Nagpur, 14 in Kolhapur, 13 each in Navi Mumbai and Pimpri Chinchwad, 12 in Jalgaon, nine each in Aurangabad and Beed, eight in Raigad, seven each in Vasai-Virar and Satara, five each in Palghar, Ahmednagar, Solapur and Nanded, four each in Kalyan Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Osmanabad, Ratnagiri and Latur, two each in Mira Bhayandar, Amravati and Buldhana and one each in Panvel, Malegaon, Dhule, Jalna,

Hingoli, Parbhani, Akola, Washim, Gondia and Chandrapur. Officials clarified that of the total deaths, 277 are from the last 48 hours while 46 are from last week and the rest from the week before.

The mortality rate among COVID patients in the state now stands at 3.39 per cent.

Civic officials said that among the 47 deaths in Mumbai, 37 patients were suffering from other ailments and 35 deaths involved senior citizens. The city now has 7,038 deaths. The recovery rate of the city is stable at 79 per cent and the doubling rate has dropped to 84 days.

The city's growth rate has marginally dropped to 0.80 per cent and 12 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average. R Central ward which had the highest growth rate for days has been superseded by D ward which now has a higher rate of 1.38 per cent. Currently, eight wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, K West ward became the fourth ward to have more than 7,000 cases while three wards have more than 6,000 cases each and six wards have more than 5,000 cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P North wards and on Wednesday, nine new cases were reported in Dharavi, 26 in Dadar and 17 in Mahim.

