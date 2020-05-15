Mumbai records all-time high of 991 coronavirus cases

Mumbai on Thursday recorded an all-time high of 991 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the city to 16,738, while the death toll in the state surged past 1,000. In view of the sharp rise in cases of novel Coronavirus, the civic body has upgraded the facilities for patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

State health department officials reported 1,602 new infections in Maharashtra, which now has a total of 27,524 cases. Of them, 20,441 patients are currently undergoing treatment. In the city, names of 220 patients, who earlier tested positive, haven't been added to the official figure yet.



On Thursday, the state registered 44 deaths, including 25 in Mumbai, 10 in Navi Mumbai, five in Pune, two in Aurangabad and one each in Panvel and Kalyan-Dombivali. However, the 10 deaths reported in Navi Mumbai took place between April 14 and May 14, said the state health officials.

Of the 44 deceased patients, 21 were senior citizens, 20 in the age group of 40-59, and 34 of them all suffered from other ailments. The state death toll now stands at 1,019.

Dharavi recorded 33 new cases and two of the patients, including a 70-year-old man, died. Officials from G North ward said the health department on Thursday confirmed seven deaths that took place earlier. The area now has 1,061 confirmed cases. Six cases were reported from Dadar and seven from Mahim.

Only around 30 per cent of confirmed cases in Dharavi comprise of people who are family members of other COVID 19 patients. G North ward analysed 1,036 patients in Dharavi and found that 314 of them were related to other COVID-19 patients, while 722 were isolated cases.

It also showed that among the various slum pockets within Dharavi, Matunga Labour Camp had the highest number of COVID-19 patients at 108, followed by Kumbharwada with 68. Most of the patients were between the age group of 31-40 years, it stated.

The data showed that 31,725 people were quarantined at home and 5,857 at various facilities. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North, said the proactive approach of identification, sanitisation of houses of patients and public toilets, and other measures, has shown a positive result. "After April 7, no new cases have been recorded in Baliga Nagar, which saw several infections earlier. Number of cases in Mukund Nagar is also declining,"

Civic officials said COVID Care Centre 1 meant for high-risk patients can now accommodate up to 22,941 people, while CCC2 meant for those with mild symptoms will now have 34,329 beds at 241 facilities. While many CCC2 facilities have oxygen supply, few have ICUs as well. Civic officials said due to added services, hospitals can be decongested and kept available for patients with severe symptoms.

